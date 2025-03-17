DT
82% of Bodo accord implemented, full execution in 2 years, says Shah

82% of Bodo accord implemented, full execution in 2 years, says Shah

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:22 AM Mar 17, 2025 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and Bodoland Territorial Council chief Pramod Boro during a conference of the All Bodo Students Union in Assam. PTI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced on Sunday that 82% of the Bodo Peace Accord, signed in January 2020, has been implemented, with the remaining provisions set to be fulfilled within the next two years.

Speaking at the 57th annual conference of the All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) in Kokrajhar, Shah recalled how the Congress had initially mocked the accord’s success. "When we signed the Bodo Peace Accord on January 27, 2020, Congress leaders laughed at me, saying peace in Bodoland was impossible. But today, 82% of the accord’s clauses have been fulfilled," he said.

No interference in terrorism cases

  • Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday directed all northeastern states to ensure no political interference in cases related to terrorism, mob lynching, and organised crime.
  • During a review meeting in Guwahati on the implementation of the new criminal laws, Shah emphasised the 100% training of police personnel to uphold citizens’ rights.
  • He urged states to strengthen the Director of Prosecution, making justice delivery more efficient. With insurgency nearly eradicated, he called on the police to shift focus to protecting lives, property, and dignity.

“I would like to assure that 100 per cent clauses of the accord would be fulfilled in the next two years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Once that happens it will lead to lasting peace in the region,” he added.

Shah meanwhile also hit out at the Congress, claiming that the party had mocked the government when the accord was signed but has been proven wrong by the peace and development it has brought to Bodoland.

The Bodo peace accord was signed with four factions of the terror outfit National Democratic Front of Bodoland, ABSU and the United Bodo Peoples’ Organisation (UBPO). The groups which had been seeking a separate Bodoland state for decades, gave up that demand and joined the mainstream by shunning violence as per the deal, the home minister said.

As per the accord, which is the third one after the previous deals signed in 1993 and 2003, the Centre and Assam government were to take steps to rehabilitate the cadres of all four factions through measures like payment of ex-gratia, funding of economic activities through existing schemes, provide vocational training and recruit them in government jobs as per eligibility.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) chief Pramod Boro were also present at the event.

Encouraging Bodo youth to aim high, Shah urged them to start preparing for the 2036 Olympics, which is proposed to be held in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad.

Earlier, during his visit to Aizawl on Saturday, the Home Minister had reiterated the Centre’s commitment to Mizoram’s development. He cited the relocation of the Assam Rifles camp outside Aizawl as a significant step, calling it a "testament" to the government’s dedication to the state’s welfare.

"The BJP government wants a safe, peaceful, and beautiful Mizoram, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is personally overseeing the progress of development projects here," Shah had said.

