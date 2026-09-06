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Home / India / 82 teachers feted for transforming education

82 teachers feted for transforming education

The recipients included 48 teachers from the Department of School Education and Literacy, 21 teachers or faculty members from higher educational institutions and polytechnics and 13 skill trainers from the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship

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Aksheev Thakur
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:15 AM Sep 06, 2026 IST
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President Droupadi Murmu confers National Award on a teacher at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Saturday. Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi also present. ANI
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From the creator of a QR-based botanical learning system to educators who helped prevent child marriages and increase enrolment in schools, 82 teachers were honoured with National Awards on the occasion of Teachers' Day.

Ravi Jaiswal, a science teacher at Government Model High School, Maloya Colony, Chandigarh, with over 16 years of dedicated service under his belt, has created low-cost, scalable learning initiatives like the CV Raman Dome Theatre, a mobile science lab on a cart and an interactive outdoor Science and Knowledge Park built using recycled materials. Additionally, Jaiswal has authored an activity book, 'Explore Science Behind This', co-authored regional SCERT textbooks and introduced methodologies like 'Touch Maths' for inclusive classroom learning.

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President Droupadi Murmu honoured 82 teachers with National Awards on Saturday. The recipients included 48 teachers from the Department of School Education and Literacy, 21 teachers or faculty members from higher educational institutions and polytechnics and 13 skill trainers from the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

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Dinesh Kumar, lecturer, Govt Victoria Girls Senior Secondary School, Patiala, has been awarded for championing innovative and technology-enabled science education. “With nearly 25 years of teaching experience and more than 35 research papers published in national and international journals, Kumar has acted as a reviewer for international physics journals and received an Outstanding Contribution in Reviewing certificate from Elsevier. His contributions have been recognised with the Punjab State Award 2020 and Teacher of the Year of Punjab Award 2022,” read the citation.

The principal of Government Senior Secondary School, Bhaleth, Hamirpur (Himachal), has contributed to improving the quality of education in a rural setting through innovative pedagogy, environmental education and community engagement. She has promoted environmental education through waste management, composting, water conservation and biodiversity.

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MP's Shailendra Pratap Singh was recognised for promoting inclusive education, social reform and fostering community-led school transformation. Taking charge of underresourced schools in challenging conditions, he mobilised public participation to raise over Rs 5 lakh in community support, secured 0.17 hectares of land and obtained infrastructure sanctions worth Rs 76 lakhs for new schools. His dedicated interventions increased school enrolment from 69 to 202, boosted student attendance from 44% to 96%, eliminated dropouts, prevented child marriages and enabled the daily school commute of severely disabled students.

The President underlined that many students came from economically disadvantaged families. "Some children are first-generation learners, others transition from ordinary village schools to large city schools. Some are naturally shy, while some possess immense talent but lack self-confidence, and some are children with special needs. It is the special responsibility of teachers to instil confidence in them and uplift all such students who, for any reason, feel a sense of inadequacy," said Murmu.

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