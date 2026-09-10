89-year-old Anna Hazare discharged from hospital in Mumbai

Social activist Anna Hazare was discharged from a hospital in Mumbai on Thursday after 10 days of treatment for an acute viral illness and urinary infection, doctors treating him said.

The 89-year-old activist was admitted to Bombay Hospital here on the night of August 31 after being brought here from his native Ralegan Siddhi village in Ahilyanagar district.

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Dr Gautam Bhansali, who was treating Hazare, said he was brought to Bombay Hospital with an acute viral infection. Due to the illness and severe dehydration, he also suffered from a urine infection and was administered antibiotics and other medicines.

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"He is doing well now. He has no fever and no urine infection. He is fit and we are discharging him now. The infection has also settled," Bhansali told reporters.

Hazare also said he is doing well now and heading to his village Ralegaon Siddhi in Ahilyanagar.

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Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had visited Hazare in the hospital last week and enquired about his health.

The Armyman-turned-activist, a Padma Bhushan recipient, has led several movements over the years to promote rural development, improve transparency in government functioning and curb corruption.