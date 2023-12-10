9 chargesheeted by CBI for murder of Naga woman

PTI

New Delhi, December 9

The CBI has filed a chargesheet against nine persons in the killing of a 55-year-old Naga woman in Manipur’s Keibi village on July 15 by a mob during the ongoing ethnic violence in the state, officials said on Saturday. In its chargesheet filed before a special CBI court in Guwahati, the agency has accused them of committing the crime, they said.

The case earlier registered at the Lamlai police station in Imphal East was taken over by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) at the request of the Manipur Government. “It was alleged that at 12.10 pm on July 15, a woman was forcibly detained at Sawombung Gate by a mob of about 100 persons, including armed miscreants. She was taken to Keibi village in a car. Subsequently, the body of the woman was recovered on the same day,” the spokesperson of the CBI said.

