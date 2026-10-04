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Home / India / 9 Indian fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan navy for alleged poaching

9 Indian fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan navy for alleged poaching

Those apprehended were taken to Kankesanthurai Harbour and will be handed to the Department of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources for further legal proceedings

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PTI
Colombo, Updated At : 10:41 AM Oct 04, 2026 IST
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Fishermen from both countries are arrested frequently for inadvertently trespassing into each other's waters. Pic: iStock
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The Sri Lanka Navy has arrested nine Indian fishermen and seized their trawler for allegedly poaching in its territorial waters, according to an official statement.

The fishermen were arrested on Saturday for having crossed the International Maritime Boundary Line in Sri Lankan waters south of Delft Island, Jaffna, the island nation's navy said in a statement.

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"During the operation, one Indian fishing trawler was seized, while nine Indian fishermen on board were taken into custody by SLNS Samudura," it said.

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Those apprehended were taken to Kankesanthurai Harbour and will be handed to the Department of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources for further legal proceedings.

The fishermen issue is a contentious one in the ties between India and Sri Lanka, with Lankan Navy personnel even firing at Indian fishermen in the Palk Strait and seizing their boats in several alleged incidents of illegally entering Sri Lankan territorial waters.

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The Palk Strait, a narrow strip of water separating Tamil Nadu from Sri Lanka, is a rich fishing ground for fishermen from both countries.

Fishermen from both countries are arrested frequently for inadvertently trespassing into each other's waters.

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