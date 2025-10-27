DT
9 Indians among 14 crew members rescued by Sri Lankan Navy from distressed merchant vessel  

9 Indians among 14 crew members rescued by Sri Lankan Navy from distressed merchant vessel  

The merchant vessel, Integrity Star, experiences engine failure

article_Author
PTI
Colombo, Updated At : 08:38 AM Oct 27, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation. PTI
Indian sailors were among the 14-member crew rescued by the Sri Lankan Navy from the merchant vessel, Integrity Star, after it experienced engine failure.

Naval spokesman Commander Buddhika Sampath said the vessel was in distress 100 nautical miles south of Sri Lanka and the “crew was in a desperate situation”.

Nine of the 14 crew members were Indian nationals, Sampath said.

Upon receiving the distress alert, the Samudura craft was deployed for a search and rescue operation under the directives of the Ministry of Defence, the navy said. The vessel was brought to the southern port of Hambantota.

The Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre was assisted by another merchant vessel in the vicinity, Morning Glory, the navy said.

