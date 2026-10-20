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Home / India / 9 injured in fire at 13-storey residential building in Mumbai's Kurla

9 injured in fire at 13-storey residential building in Mumbai's Kurla

The injured, including a 5-year-old boy, 2 teen girls and a senior citizen, were rushed to Rajawadi Hospital, where their condition is said to be stable

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PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 01:08 PM Oct 20, 2026 IST
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A fire broke out in an electrical duct of a 13-storey residential building in Mumbai’s Kurla area early Tuesday morning, leaving nine people, including three children, injured, civic officials said.

The blaze erupted around 6.53 am at Kohinoor HDIL Building No. 5 in Kurla West, where flames spread along electrical wiring and duct installations before fire brigade personnel brought it under control at 7.21 am, they said.

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According to a civic official, eight residents suffered suffocation as thick smoke engulfed the structure, while one person sustained an injury to his right leg.

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The injured, including a five-year-old boy, two teen girls and a senior citizen, were rushed to Rajawadi Hospital, where their condition is said to be stable, he said.

Personnel from the Mumbai Fire Brigade, police, power company, a 108 ambulance service and ward staff were mobilised for assistance, officials said.

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The cause of the fire and extent of the damage are yet to be determined, they said.

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