9 killed in truck-car collision in Rajasthan

Jaipur, July 1
Six women and two children were among nine people killed in a head-on collision between a truck and a car in Rajasthan's Karauli district on Monday, police said.
Four people were injured in the accident that occurred near Dundapura crossing in Mandarayal town of the district, they said.
The deceased were related and hailed from Mandrayal. They were returning home after offering prayers at a temple in Karauli, police said.
"Nine people, including six women, were killed and four others were injured in the accident. They were going to Sheopur after offering prayers at Kailadevi temple," Karauli Superintendent of Police Brijesh Jyoti Upadhyay said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rahul Gandhi takes ‘not Hindus’ jibe at BJP, says it indulges in violence, hate 24x7
Besides Modi, who intervened twice, at least five cabinet mi...
Rahul Gandhi targets Speaker for bowing down before PM, Om Birla reacts
Speaker Om Birla responded saying he maintains the tradition...
Delhi High Court directs TMC's Saket Gokhale to apologise to ex-diplomat Lakshmi Puri, pay Rs 50 lakh damages
The court restrains the TMC Member of Parliament from publis...
Delhi court sentences Medha Patkar to 5 months in jail in defamation case
Metropolitan Magistrate Raghav Sharma also imposes a fine of...
Punjab Police lodge their first FIR under new criminal laws in Sangrur
The first FIR lodged under the new laws is in the Sadar Dhur...