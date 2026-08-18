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Home / India / 9 killed in West Bengal lodge fire, PM Modi expresses grief

9 killed in West Bengal lodge fire, PM Modi expresses grief

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:45 AM Aug 18, 2026 IST
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Security personnel at the lodge where the fire broke out. PTI
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At least nine persons were killed and several others injured after a fire broke out in a four-storey lodge in Tarapith, in West Bengal’s Birbhum district, early on Monday.

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According to the police, the fire broke out at around 5 am, following which police and fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot and launched rescue operations. The building was enclosed with glass panes and doors, which reportedly made it difficult for smoke and flames to be detected from outside.

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Rescue teams used ladders to evacuate people trapped inside the building, while the injured were immediately rushed to hospital for treatment, police said. Several occupants were stranded on the upper floors as dense smoke rapidly filled the structure.

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PM Modi, in a post on X, extended his condolences to the families of those who lost their loved ones and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

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