9 months on, US says 'aggressively' probing Khalistani attack on Indian consulate in San Francisco

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, December 12

The US on Tuesday assured that it was aggressively investigating the Khalistani attack on the Indian consulate in San Francisco which occurred in March this year.

The assurance about finalising the probe into an incident that happened almost nine months back came in a meeting between visiting Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Christopher Wray and NIA Director General Dinkar Gupta.

In March, Khalistani supporters had disrupted the functioning of the Indian consulate in San Francisco with some wielding swords and demanding the release of fugitive Amritpal Singh, currently imprisoned in Dibrugarh, Assam. Gupta and Wray also discussed terrorist-organised criminal networks, investigation of cyber-terror and cyber-crimes of various kinds. The NIA DG, a Punjab-cadre IPS officer, also highlighted the active nexus between the terrorist outfits and terrorist elements with members of organised criminal syndicates, which was spreading to the US as well. Though the US is yet to complete the probe into the San Francisco attack and has yet to extradite Mumbai attack co-conspirator Tahawwur Rana, Wray sought to paper over the differences by stating that both the agencies had a lot in common and the similarities were far greater than the differences.