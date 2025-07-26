90 firearms, 728 ammunition, explosives seized from 5 districts of Imphal Valley

Security forces on Saturday seized at least 90 firearms and over 700 ammunition and explosives in multiple operations across five districts of Manipur, police said.

A senior police officer said that several of the seized firearms were reportedly looted from police armouries after ethnic conflict erupted in the state in May 2023.

Acting on a tip-off, coordinated operations were launched simultaneously at multiple sites in Imphal East, Imphal West, Thoubal, Kakching, and Bishnupur districts, a police statement said.

During the operations by the joint teams, comprising the Manipur Police, CRPF, BSF, Army and Assam Rifles, 90 weapons, including three from the AK series, one M16 rifle, five INSAS rifles, one INSAS LMG, four SLRs, 20 pistols, four carbines, seven .303 rifles and eight other rifles, were seized.

“A total of 728 ammunition and explosives, including 21 grenades and six IEDs, besides 21 magazines and 24 wireless handsets, were also seized,” it said.

During a press briefing at the state police headquarters, Inspector General of Police, Zone II, Kabib K, said, “Some of the seized firearms were reportedly looted from our police armouries.”

Miscreants had looted over 6,000 firearms from various police armouries after ethnic violence broke out in the state on May 3, 2023. More than 3,000 of the looted firearms have been recovered, including over 1,500 after President’s rule was imposed in the state in February this year.

Reaffirming its commitment to fostering a peaceful and secure Manipur, the police also urged the public to cooperate with the law enforcement agencies and security forces and promptly report any suspicious activity or provide information related to illegal firearms to the nearest police station or the Central Control Room.

Senior police officers remain in close coordination with all security stakeholders to ensure that such operations continue in a sustained and focused manner, aimed at restoring normalcy, maintaining public order, and safeguarding the lives and property of all citizens, the statement added.

More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kukis in Manipur since May, 2023.

Manipur has been under the President’s rule since February 13 this year after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned from his post and the assembly was put under animated suspension.