DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / India / 900 Kia car engines stolen in Andhra over five years, police launch probe 

900 Kia car engines stolen in Andhra over five years, police launch probe 

Police are suspecting that the massive theft is an ‘inside job', prompting them to direct their probe towards the past and current employees of the car manufacturer
article_Author
PTI
  Penukonda (Andhra Pradesh), Updated At : 12:23 PM Apr 08, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation only.
Advertisement

As many as 900 Kia car engines were allegedly stolen in Sri Sathyasai district, prompting the South Korean company to lodge a complaint with the police, said an official on Tuesday.

Kia runs a car manufacturing plant at Penukonda in Sri Sathyasai district, where police believe the engines theft began nearly five years ago. The company filed a police complaint on March 19.

“It (engine thefts) started in the year 2020. It has been a continuous process, nearly five years. We will go deep into the investigation,” Penukonda sub-divisional police officer Y Venkateshwarlu told PTI.

Advertisement

According to Venkateshwarlu, a preliminary probe has confirmed the theft of 900 engines. He observed that the engines were stolen on the way to the manufacturing plant and also from inside.

Police are suspecting that the massive theft is an ‘inside job', prompting them to direct their probe towards the past and current employees of the car manufacturer.

Advertisement

“Not outsiders, it is from within. Not even a small piece will come out without their (Kia management) permission. We are checking who are all involved in it,” he said.

We did a preliminary enquiry, confirmed some loopholes and our main target is probing old employees while there is also the involvement of some current employees, said Venkateshwarlu.

Police formed teams to further probe the theft and have also collected several records in this process.

Company officials were not available immediately for comment.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper