97 more Tejas, 155 copters: MoD's nod to Rs 2.23L cr buy list

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 30

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), the apex decision-making body of the Ministry of Defence (MoD), today okayed the procurement of 97 more fighter jets, 155 armed helicopters and 400 artillery guns.

97 more Tejas Mark 1A fighter jets to be procured at a cost of Rs 66,000 crore, 155 light combat helicopters at a cost of Rs 54,000 crore

The DAC, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, accorded the Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for the purpose. An AoN is the first step in the acquisition process of the MoD and is like a green light to the forces to frame tenders for procurement. In all, the DAC okayed proposals worth Rs 2.23 lakh crore, of which acquisition worth Rs 2.20 lakh crore (98 per cent) will be sourced from domestic industries.

The DAC okayed 97 more Tejas Mark 1A fighter jets at a cost of Rs 66,000 crore. These will be in addition to the 83 such jets already ordered. The first one is slated for delivery in February 2024. Public sector undertaking Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is making the jets.

The DAC also okayed an additional 155 light combat helicopters (LCHs) at a cost of Rs 54,000 crore. Ninety of these copters are for the Army aviation and 65 for the IAF. Both services have inducted a small number of these copters that can carry missiles. Adding to the air power, the DAC accorded the AoN for the upgrade of Su-30 MKI aircraft by HAL.

Another proposal cleared was that of 400 towed artillery guns at a cost of Rs 10,000 crore. This is the second such towed artillery gun project after the DAC okayed 307 such guns in March. “These guns will enhance the lethality and safety of projectiles,” the MoD said.

The DAC has accorded the AoN for the procurement of anti-tank munition capable of neutralising tanks and armoured personnel carriers. The AoN has also been granted for the procurement and upgrade of T-90 tank gadgetry, and for the procurement of anti-ship missiles for the surface platform of the Navy.