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Home / India / 9th India International Water Week to focus on climate-resilient water management

9th India International Water Week to focus on climate-resilient water management

The Ministry of Jal Shakti is in talks with the governments of Delhi and Haryana for cleaning the Yamuna river

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Surya S Pillai
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:35 PM Apr 22, 2026 IST
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Union Minister C R Patil, on Wednesday, launched the '9th India International Water Week, 2026 on Wednesday. (Credit: X/@NWDA_MOWR)
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Union Minister C R Patil, on Wednesday, launched the '9th India International Water Week, 2026, to be held from September 22 to 26 on the theme 'Climate Resilient Water Management'.

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He said the event will witness 49 sessions where representatives from 11 countries and 16 Indian states are expected to participate.

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"The programme will primarily focus on how to battle climate change with the help of technology as well as via community support. It is a flagship platform where scalable, affordable and sustainable solutions will be deliberated upon," he said.

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The Jal Shakti Minister also lauded the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) scheme for being successful in replenishing groundwater level.

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"Out of the Rs 88,000 crore funds allotted to the scheme, the government has made it compulsory that 65 per cent of these funds is spent to revive groundwater level in every district, while 40 per cent of the funds is used for the same in semi-dark zones. Reports have shown that the groundwater level has gone up by more than 2 BCM (billion cubic meters) due to the intervention, " he said.

Patil said the ministry is also in talks with the governments of Delhi and Haryana for cleaning the Yamuna river as well as other water bodies that are in a pitiable condition.

He emphasised that water security remains central to agriculture, industry and daily life and highlighted the government's efforts to promote awareness, encourage community participation and incorporate feedback from stakeholders to further strengthen climate-resilient water management frameworks.

He added that inputs from NGOs, experts and industry stakeholders will play a crucial role in shaping future policies aimed at ensuring sustainable and equitable water resource management.

Conceptualised in 2012 and held biennially, the event serves as a key platform for advancing innovation, global partnerships and knowledge-sharing in water governance, aligned with India's broader push for sustainable and adaptive water management practices.

Meanwhile, the 2nd International WASH conference will also take place from September 22-24, focusing on water sanitation and hygiene.  It will also deliberate on sustainable water practices, erratic rainfall and water stress.

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