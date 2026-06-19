A 26-year-old Pune man dies after falling 400 feet while taking photos at Lohagad Fort with fiancée

A 26-year-old man from Pune died after falling into a gorge while taking photographs during a trekking trip with his fiancée at Lohagad Fort in Maval tehsil, police said on Friday.

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Victim Ketan Vishal Agarwal, a resident of Gahunje, was a director in his family-run real estate firm and was scheduled to get married in November.

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According to the police, Agarwal had gone to the fort with his fiancée and two friends on Thursday morning to celebrate her upcoming birthday. Around 10:30 am, he slipped near a cliff while taking photographs and fell nearly 400 feet into a valley, sustaining fatal injuries.

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Inspector Dinesh Tayde of Lonavala Rural police station said strong winds were blowing at the time of the incident.

"Agarwal's wedding was planned for November, and it is learned that the families had booked a palace in Udaipur, Rajasthan, for the wedding," he said.

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After being alerted, police and members of the Shivdurg Mitra Emergency Rescue Team carried out a three-hour operation to retrieve the body from the difficult terrain and dense vegetation, he said.

The body was sent for post-mortem. An accidental death report has been registered, and further inquiry is underway, police added.