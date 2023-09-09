A firm ‘Bharat’ message in PM’s G20 nameplate

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, September 9

It could not get more explicit than this. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday delivered a firm “Bharat has arrived” message as he opened the G20 Leaders’ Summit at the iconic Bharat Mandapam in the National Capital seated behind a name plate that read “Bharat” instead of “India.”

Ever since President Droupadi Murmu sent out September 9 State Dinner invites to G20 delegates under the name President of Bharat and PM Modi’s Indonesia event schedule called him the Prime Minister of Bharat, it was evident that the government was slowly but surely moving towards changing the nation’s official name from India to Bharat.

The PM’s nameplate today lent great credence to possibilities that Article 1 of the Constitution could well be amended in the upcoming special session of Parliament from September 18-22, with BJP insiders saying “Bharat” was sure to get primacy over “India”, which they described as a colonial formulation and a name first used by Greeks and stemming from the river Indus.

Article 1 currently says “India, that is Bharat, shall be a Union of States.” It remains to be seen if the government would also seek to amend the Preamble of the Constitution which reads “We the people of India.”

PM’s “Bharat” nameplate at a major global event today signalled the government’s clear and firm intent to call the country Bharat in line with its “ancient cultural traditions that go back to Vedic times.”

If this happens, the government would achieve what late freedom fighter and politician, a member of the Forward Bloc faction of the Congress, HV Kamath, could not.

Kamath, a member of the Constituent Assembly, had on September 18, 1949, moved an amendment to Article 1 which BR Ambedkar had drafted.

The amendment read: “Bharat or, in the English language, India, shall be a Union of States.” It was defeated with 38 ayes against 51 noes.

After the Constituent Assembly adopted Article 1 as proposed by Chairman of the Constitution Drafting Committee Ambedkar, the country received a dual, bilingual identity: “India, that is Bharat.”

The two names have since been used as equivalents or translations of the other, the finest example being the national passport which bears both—Republic of India and Bharata Ganarajya.

