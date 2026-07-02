A first: Gujarat launches 'Health Passport' for child up to 18 years

In a first-of-its-kind initiative aimed at strengthening child healthcare, the Gujarat government has launched a ‘Health Passport’ for every child from birth to 18 years of age, creating a comprehensive lifelong health record that will be updated through annual medical check-ups.

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The initiative, introduced under the School Health–Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (SH-RBSK), was launched on June 27, 2026, by Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. The programme is aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of building a “Healthy India” through healthy childhoods.

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Under the scheme, around 1.89 crore children across Gujarat will receive Health Passports. Annual health screenings will be carried out by 992 mobile health teams, with each child’s medical information being updated in both physical and digital formats.

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According to the state government, the Health Passport will serve as a master health document, containing a child’s complete medical history from birth until the age of 18. Besides basic personal details, it will record age-wise health check-ups, nutritional status, physical and mental development, referral services, lifestyle guidance, emergency helpline numbers, and progress under the 4D framework of SH-RBSK—Defects at Birth, Deficiencies, Childhood Diseases, and Developmental Delays and Disabilities.

The government said the initiative addresses the absence of a readily accessible health record for families. Although annual screening data has been maintained on the SH-RBSK digital portal, parents previously did not have a portable document that could be used during routine consultations, treatment or follow-up visits.

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The Health Passport will be issued immediately after health screenings conducted at anganwadis, schools, madrasas, gurukuls and special schools. Parents will not be required to submit any additional documents. Once screening details are entered into the digital platform, the passport will be generated and handed over at the screening site itself.

The renewal process has also been streamlined. For children below five years of age and those not attending school, Health Passports will be renewed annually by the Medical Officer of the Primary Health Centre (PHC). For school-going children, annual renewal will be carried out by the school principal.

The physical passport will remain with parents, while all information will be synchronised with the SH-RBSK digital portal, ensuring secure record management. In case the passport is lost or damaged, a replacement can be obtained through the mobile health team.