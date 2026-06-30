A first: India records 483 new faunal species, Kerala tops the chart with 98

According to Animal Discoveries–2025 released by the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) on Tuesday marking its 111th foundation day, India has recorded 483 species of which 226 species were recorded for the first time in the country. As many as 709 new faunal (animal) records added to the national biodiversity database.

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The ZSI has been collecting data on faunal discoveries in India since 2007 and publishing them as a document entitled "Animal Discoveries- New Species and New Records" every year. With these additions, India's documented faunal diversity has reached 1,05,953 species, reaffirming its status as one of the world's leading megadiverse nations.

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Among the states, Kerala recorded the highest number of new species (98), followed by West Bengal (76), Karnataka (67) and Arunachal Pradesh (65).

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In 2024, Kerala recorded the maximum number of species. The ZSI report documented 683 species that year. While 459 were globally new, the remaining 224 were recorded for the first time in India. In 2022 and 2023, 641 and 631 species were recorded, respectively.

‘Plant Discoveries 2025’ is the nineteenth edition of the series which added 353 new plant species to the Indian Flora during 2025. Out of 353 taxa, 339 species and 14 infra specific taxa are new to Indian flora. A total of 221 taxa are new to science and 132 taxa are new distributional records from India.

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The Union Minister Bhupender Yadav also launched the PaleoIndia Portal, jointly developed by ZSI and the National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management (NCSCM), Chennai, using geological datasets from the Geological Survey of India (GSI).

The digital platform documents fossil fauna across all 28 states and 8 Union Territories and currently hosts information on more than 5,000 fossil specimens spanning mammals, reptiles, birds, fishes, amphibians, molluscs, arthropods, foraminifera, echinoderms and ichnofossils. Equipped with a real-time data upload system, the portal will facilitate field-based documentation as well as citizen science participation.