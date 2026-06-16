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Home / India / A lighter moment at G7 as Modi meets Meloni, Instagram comes up for discussion

A lighter moment at G7 as Modi meets Meloni, Instagram comes up for discussion

The 2 leaders greet each other and shake hands before posing for the group photograph

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:37 PM Jun 16, 2026 IST
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Weeks after their meeting in Rome in May, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni met at the G7 Summit in France on Tuesday.

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The two leaders greeted each other and shook hands before posing for the group photograph.

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Videos of the event show the two interact for a brief period. Meloni told the Indian Prime Minister that she was glad to see him again.

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The social media platform, Instagram, also came up for discussion during the brief interaction, which elicited a warm reaction from Meloni. Though it was not clear why the two discussed Instagram.

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During his recent visit to Italy, Modi had gifted Meloni a pack of Melody toffees. The Instagram reference could be to the post Meloni had put out then thanking the PM for the present. The post had garnered over 13 million likes.

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