A Muhamed Mustaque takes oath as Chief Justice of Sikkim High Court
Sworn in as 24th CJI, administered oath of office by Governor Om Prakash Mathur
A Muhamed Mustaque on Sunday took oath as the Chief Justice of Sikkim High Court.
Governor Om Prakash Mathur administered the oath of office to Justice Mustaque at a function held at the Lok Bhawan here.
He became the 24th Chief Justice of the Sikkim High Court.
Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, along with his council of ministers and senior officials, were present on the occasion.
Chief Justice Mustaque succeeds Biswanath Somadder, who retired recently.
Justice Mustaque was earlier the Acting Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court.
