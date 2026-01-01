DT
Home / India / A New Year message on a different note: Goa Archbishop flags minority persecution

A New Year message on a different note: Goa Archbishop flags minority persecution

Expressed deep anguish at what he said was the growing sense of insecurity being created in recent times among minority communities

PTI
Panaji, Updated At : 08:48 AM Jan 01, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Archbishop of Goa and Daman, Filipe Neri Cardinal Ferrao. Photo: X
Archbishop of Goa and Daman, Filipe Neri Cardinal Ferrao, has said that some communities are persecuted for celebrating their most cherished festivals, with the tacit approval of authorities, referring to “unwarranted” attacks on Christians during Christmas.

In a New Year message, he expressed deep anguish at what he said was the growing sense of insecurity being created in recent times among minority communities.

He also said that some communities are persecuted for celebrating their most cherished and important festivals, often with the tacit approval of authorities.

“While greeting you, I cannot (help) but also express my deep anguish at the growing sense of insecurity being created, in recent times, among minority communities. The unwarranted attacks on Christians during the recent Christmas celebrations in several parts of our country are a painful testimony to this trend.

“Such incidents vitiate the moral fabric of our nation, which has traditionally been peace-loving and encouraging of its diverse cultures, religions, and traditions,” he said on Wednesday.

The Archbishop said that apart from causing pain to Christian communities, these occurrences are in blatant disregard for the sacred values India has always stood for.

He said, “It is indeed a cause for grave concern that, even though the Constitution of India mandates free and fair expression of the practice of one's religion, some communities are persecuted for celebrating their most cherished and important festivals, often with the tacit approval of the authorities.” Fr Ferrao said, “We appeal to the concerned authorities at all levels, to own their constitutional responsibility and moral accountability and to act decisively, and impartially, bringing the perpetrators to justice, thereby restoring the confidence of all citizens in the democratic values enshrined in the Constitution of our great Nation.”

He also urged fellow Indians to join hands to counter the divisive forces and uphold the unity of the nation.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

