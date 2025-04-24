DT
Home / India / A soft-spoken professional

Obituary
Roopinder Singh
Updated At : 03:00 AM Apr 24, 2025 IST
Hari Jaisingh (1940-2025) served as the Editor of The Tribune group of newspapers from 1994 to 2003. A soft-spoken boss, he empowered his team by delegating responsibility and was known for his strong professional ethics. His disarming manner and ready smile helped him navigate challenges and significantly shape the paper.

His regular column, “Frankly Speaking,” and impactful front-page editorials, most notably “No, My Lord,” showcased his principled stance against a judicial order seeking to limit coverage of a Punjab Public Service Commission scandal. Jaisingh championed the press’ right to report, earning widespread admiration. His editorials and The Tribune’s coverage also applied crucial moral pressure in the “Ruchika molestation case” involving a Haryana DGP.

Under his leadership, The Tribune editorial department was computerised, the Internet Edition launched in 1998, followed by the pioneering IT print supplement Log in…Tribune. He launched Chandigarh Tribune, which subsequently led to other city supplements. He introduced graphic designers to The Tribune.

The year-long “50 Years of Independence” supplement series, featuring contributions from prominent national figures, became a valuable resource. Hari Jaisingh also oversaw the launch of editions in New Delhi and Bathinda, expanding The Tribune’s reach.

Born in Karachi on March 29, 1940, Partition brought his family to Kolkata. He found his calling in journalism after studying at Jadavpur University and starting at Anand Bazar Patrika. He joined The Tribune as Assistant Editor in Ambala in 1966, where he wrote editorials, initiated the popular Chandigarh Calling column, and managed the Sunday magazine and book review sections.

Before returning to The Tribune as Editor, he had been Resident Editor of The Indian Express at Ahmedabad in 1979; Editor of National Herald and also Resident Editor of Indian Express at Bombay/Ahmedabad in 1983. He also served as Editor of Observer News Service and contributed to numerous publications. His standing in the journalistic community was further underscored by his presidency of the Editors’ Guild of India and membership in the Press Council of India.

Hari Jaisingh left a lasting impact on The Tribune. His understanding of the local culture and readership, coupled with his supportive leadership style, allowed his colleagues to develop their own voices. He preferred his work to speak for itself.

After his tenure at The Tribune, he moved to Gurugram, continuing his writing and launching the monthly magazine “Power Politics.” His notable books include “India and the Non-Aligned World”, “Kashmir: A Tale of Shame”, “India after Indira: The Turbulent Years (1984-1989)” and “No, My Lord, “A Window on India’s Realpolitik”.”

Following a brief hospitalisation, Hari Jaisingh passed away on April 23 at 85, survived by his wife, son and daughter. He will be remembered as a good human being, a professional with unwavering standards and a personally helpful individual.

