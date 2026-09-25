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Home / India / A terrorist country is asking me that: Jaishankar's strong response to Pakistani journalist at UN

A terrorist country is asking me that: Jaishankar's strong response to Pakistani journalist at UN

The Pakistani journalist shouts a question to Jaishankar, ‘When will your government stop sponsoring terrorism in Pakistan?’

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PTI
United Nations, Updated At : 08:55 PM Sep 25, 2026 IST
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External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar speaks during a panel discussion in New York. (@DrSJaishankar/X via PTI Photo)
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External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday sharply responded to a Pakistani journalist who asked him a question related to terrorism.

"A terrorist country is asking me that question. Come on," Jaishankar said in a strong response to the question by the Pakistani journalist here.

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Jaishankar and Liberia's Foreign Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti delivered remarks to the press at the UN headquarters on the Group of Friends on Safety and Security of Shipping and Seafarers.

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After their remarks, the Pakistani journalist stood up and shouted a question to Jaishankar, "When will your government stop sponsoring terrorism in Pakistan?"

India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Harish Parvathaneni, told the Pakistani journalist, "You have heard your reply. You have heard your response, loud and clear."

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On Thursday, an Indian journalist had asked Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, as he entered the UN building, "When will you stop harbouring terrorists?"

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