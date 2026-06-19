A wider lens on history: NCERT books emphasise heritage, inquiry and women leaders’ contributions

The latest social science textbooks developed by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) reflect a broader approach to teaching Indian history, moving beyond conventional narratives focused primarily on dynasties, battles and political transitions. The revised framework places greater emphasis on culture, everyday life, knowledge traditions, citizenship, social processes and the contributions of diverse communities in shaping India’s history.

Advertisement

The Class 6 textbook “Exploring Society: India and Beyond” introduces social science as an interdisciplinary field that brings together history, geography, governance, economic life and cultural traditions. The textbook’s introductory section describes the subject as a way of understanding human society through inquiry and critical engagement, with the aim of helping learners examine the past while reflecting on contemporary social realities.

Advertisement

Chapters and themes such as “Tapestry of the Past” connect historical developments with questions of identity and continuity, while “Our Cultural Heritage and Knowledge Traditions” focuses on India’s cultural and intellectual traditions. The curriculum encourages students to engage with historical sources, interpret evidence and understand relationships between local experiences and wider global developments rather than relying only on memorization of events.

Advertisement

Broader representation of historical figures

The newer textbooks present Indian history through multiple perspectives, including regional traditions, local histories and the contributions of both women and men. The Grade 8 textbook “Exploring Society: India and Beyond, Part 1” includes several women leaders as part of discussions on leadership, governance and resistance movements.

Among the historical figures featured is Rani Durgavati, who is presented as a ruler associated with courage, leadership and administrative capability in the Garha/Gond kingdom. Her inclusion highlights tribal and regional histories as part of the broader narrative of India’s political and cultural development.

Advertisement

The textbook also features Tarabai and Ahilyabai Holkar under the theme “The Mighty Maratha Women”. Tarabai is described as a leader who played a significant role in maintaining Maratha resistance during the period of Aurangzeb and is associated with the expansion of Maratha influence. Ahilyabai Holkar is presented as a ruler known for administrative governance, public welfare initiatives and contributions to cultural and civic infrastructure, including the construction and restoration of temples, ghats, wells and roads.

Women leaders in the resistance against colonial rule

The textbook also examines women associated with anti-colonial resistance movements. Under the theme “Two Brave Heroines”, it discusses Rani Lakshmibai and Begum Hazrat Mahal in the context of the 1857 uprising. Rani Lakshmibai is presented in relation to the defense of Jhansi against British annexation policies and her role in the wider resistance movement that extended to Gwalior. Begum Hazrat Mahal is highlighted for her leadership in Awadh, particularly in the defence of Lucknow and her political response to British policies during the uprising.

Interdisciplinary approach to history and language Learning

The representation of historical figures is not limited to social science textbooks alone. The Grade 7 English textbook “Poorvi” includes Rani Abbakka in the “Bravehearts” unit. Through a language-learning framework, the lesson introduces students to themes of courage, resistance and historical awareness by presenting Rani Abbakka’s opposition to Portuguese colonial expansion.

The inclusion of historical personalities across different subjects reflects an interdisciplinary approach in which history, language, cultural studies, and civic values are connected.