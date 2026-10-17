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Home / India / Aadhaar authentication made mandatory for beneficiaries of central scheme for transgender persons

Aadhaar authentication made mandatory for beneficiaries of central scheme for transgender persons

The notification, issued under the Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Financial and Other Subsidies, Benefits and Services) Act, 2016, lays down procedures for establishing the identity of applicants and verifying their eligibility for benefits

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Surya S Pillai
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:24 PM Oct 17, 2026 IST
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The Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has notified rules making Aadhaar authentication a requirement for beneficiaries of a centrally sponsored scheme for transgender persons, while providing alternative identity documents for those who do not have an Aadhaar number.

According to a notification, the requirement applies to individuals seeking benefits under the scheme administered by the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment.

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The notification, issued under the Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Financial and Other Subsidies, Benefits and Services) Act, 2016, lays down procedures for establishing the identity of applicants and verifying their eligibility for benefits.

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Under the rules, individuals who have been assigned an Aadhaar number must provide proof of Aadhaar authentication or possession of the number to receive benefits under the scheme.

Those who have not yet been assigned an Aadhaar number will have to apply for enrolment and provide proof of enrolment, along with other prescribed documents, to establish their identity and eligibility.

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"For transgender beneficiaries aged 18 years and above who do not have an Aadhaar number, the notification provides for alternative documents, including a voter identity card issued by the Election Commission of India, a ration card, a caste certificate or an income certificate issued by a competent authority, a government-issued service identity card, a driving licence, a passport and educational certificates," the notification said. 

Other documents specified in the notification include certificates issued by recognised institutions and authorities, as well as prescribed documents relating to foreign nationals, depending on their citizenship and immigration status.

For beneficiaries below 18 years of age who have not been assigned Aadhaar numbers, the rules provide for alternative documents such as a birth certificate, a certificate issued by a recognised educational institution, a ration card and other prescribed identity documents.

The notification also addresses cases in which transgender beneficiaries are unable to complete Aadhaar enrolment or authentication. 

The authorities implementing the scheme will be required to make arrangements to facilitate access to benefits in accordance with the prescribed procedure.

The rules require the concerned authorities to publicise the Aadhaar-related requirements and ensure that eligible beneficiaries are informed about the documents they can submit.

The notification is intended to establish a framework for identity verification and delivery of scheme benefits while providing for applicants who have not yet obtained Aadhaar.

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