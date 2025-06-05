DT
Home / India / Aaditya should meet Raj Thackeray if Uddhav Sena serious about alliance: MNS leader

Aaditya should meet Raj Thackeray if Uddhav Sena serious about alliance: MNS leader

On Tuesday, Aaditya Thackeray said if anyone wants to come together to protect the interest of Maharashtra then 'we will also take them along'
PTI
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Updated At : 09:41 AM Jun 05, 2025 IST
Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray along with Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray. PTI file
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Prakash Mahajan has said if the Shiv Sena (UBT) is really serious about an alliance between the two parties, then its leader Aaditya Thackeray should take the lead and meet Raj Thackeray.

A leader of “appropriate” stature in the Shiv Sena (UBT), headed by former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, should go to MNS president Raj Thackeray for discussions on a possible tie-up, Mahajan asserted on Wednesday.

If a junior leader is sent for talks, then Raj Thackeray will also send a junior functionary, he maintained.

“If an alliance really has to happen, then Aaditya Thackeray should take the lead and understand the views of Raj saheb. Both sides will understand the seriousness if Aaditya Thackeray goes (for talks). There is a common feeling among Marathi people to come together,” he said.

Former state minister Aaditya Thackeray is the son of Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray.

On Tuesday, Aaditya Thackeray said if anyone wants to come together to protect the interest of Maharashtra then “we will also take them along”.

Mahajan said there was no harm in this experiment of the politically estranged Thackeray cousins coming together.

“We (the MNS) had tried this experiment in 2014 and 2017. If they are serious, then there is no issue in taking the lead,” he said.

Cousins Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray have sparked speculation about a possible reconciliation with statements indicating they could ignore “trivial issues” and join hands nearly two decades after a bitter parting of ways.

While the MNS chief has said uniting in the interests of Marathi manoos (Marathi speaking people) is not difficult, Uddhav Thackeray said he was ready to put aside trivial fights, provided those working against Maharashtra's interests were not entertained.

