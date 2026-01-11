DT
Home / India / AAIB team begins probe into small aircraft crash landing near Rourkela

AAIB team begins probe into small aircraft crash landing near Rourkela

Six people were injured when a nine-seater India One aircraft made an emergency crash landing near Rourkela in Odisha on Saturday

article_Author
PTI
Bhubaneswar, Updated At : 01:05 PM Jan 11, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Firefighters douse a fire after a small aircraft carrying four passengers and two crew members crashed at Raghunathpali area, in Rourkela, Odisha. (PTI Photo)
A three-member team of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) on Sunday started its probe into the crash landing of a small aircraft near Rourkela, a senior official said.

At least six people were injured when a nine-seater India One aircraft made an emergency crash landing near Rourkela in Odisha on Saturday afternoon.

The AAIB team has already undertaken the aerial view of the aircraft crash landing incident in Rourkela, said Odisha’s government’s Commerce and Transport Department principal secretary, Usha Padhee.

“They have taken pictures of the crash landing site from the air by using a chopper provided by the state government. Later, they will also inspect the place where the aircraft made a crash landing,” Padhee said.

The state government has made all arrangements for the smooth conduct of the investigation, she said, adding that the probe is being done as per the guidelines and SOP of the DGCA.

IndiaOne Air Cessna Grand C208B aircraft had crash landed near Rourkela in Odisha on Saturday with six persons, including two pilots and four passengers on board. The aircraft departed Bhubaneswar in the afternoon, and the crew declared a ‘Mayday’ to Rourkela ATC and made a forced landing at 1:20 pm in an open area near Kansor, the DGCA said.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s Directorate of Aviation, in a statement, said that the health of all six people, including two women and two pilots injured in the crash landing, was “safe and stable”.

“As per the latest health bulletin, all passengers are safe and stable. One passenger remains under close and continuous medical observation”.

Padhee, who reached Rourkela on Sunday morning along with the AAIB team and two specialist doctors from Bhubaneswar, said a dedicated team of doctors is currently conducting medical evaluations, and all patients remain under strict medical observation.

The directorate said that the Odisha government has extended all the required support for ensuring the highest standards of safety, prompt medical care to the affected individuals and investigation by AAIB.

