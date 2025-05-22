DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / India / Aam Aadmi Party appoints new office-bearers across states   

Aam Aadmi Party appoints new office-bearers across states   

Move is part of AAP’s broader strategy to consolidate its organisational base and expand its influence across country and among Indian communities abroad
article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:12 PM May 22, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) - File photo
Advertisement

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday released a fresh list of office-bearers, appointing key leaders to organisational roles across various states as well as for overseas coordination.

Advertisement

The appointments were formalised through an official announcement signed by Sandeep Pathak, the party’s national general secretary (organisation).

Senior AAP leader Dilip Pandey has been appointed as the party’s overseas coordinator. Additionally, he has been named ‘Sah Prabhari’ (co-in-charge) for Uttar Pradesh, along with Vishesh Ravi, Anil Jha and Surendra Kumar.

Advertisement

As part of the organisational restructuring, new ‘Prabharis’ (state in-charges) have been assigned for nine states and one union territory.

Jitender Singh Tomar has been appointed in-charge for Madhya Pradesh, Rajesh Gupta for Karnataka, Rituraj Govind for Himachal Pradesh, Mahendra Yadav for Uttarakhand, Dheeraj Tokas for Rajasthan, Prakash Jarwal for Maharashtra, Priyanka Kakkar for Telangana, Shelly Oberoi for Kerala, Pankaj Singh for Tamil Nadu, and Prabhakar Gaur for Ladakh.

Advertisement

The party also announced new ‘Sah Prabharis’ for select states.

Ghanendra Bhardwaj will serve as the ‘Sah Prabhari’ for Uttarakhand, while Vijay Phulara will assume the role in Himachal Pradesh.

These additions are expected to boost local leadership and coordination in these regions, party sources said.

The move is part of AAP’s broader strategy to consolidate its organisational base and expand its influence across the country and among Indian communities abroad, party sources said.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper