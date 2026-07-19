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Home / India / Aamir Khan receives threat in name of Bishnoi gang; cops verifying post, audio

Aamir Khan receives threat in name of Bishnoi gang; cops verifying post, audio

The accused have alleged that Khan was promoting “love jihad”, an allegation linked to the actor’s recent third marriage with Gauri Spratt

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PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 01:03 AM Jul 19, 2026 IST
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Aamir Khan with his third wife Gauri Spratt. File photo
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Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has allegedly received a threat from individuals claiming links to jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, accusing him of promoting “love jihad”, with the Mumbai police examining the authenticity of a social media post and a voice note, officials said on Saturday.

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City police commissioner Deven Bharti said the police were verifying the authenticity of the social media post and the voice note.

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No formal complaint has been lodged by Khan or his representatives regarding the alleged threat so far.

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The purported threat was issued through a social media post and an accompanying voice clip allegedly shared by two men, who identified themselves as Arzu Bishnoi and Tyson Bishnoi. They described themselves as associates of Lawrence Bishnoi, a police official said, citing the viral clip.

They accused Khan of promoting “love jihad”, an allegation linked to the actor’s recent third marriage with Gauri Spratt, and warned that those perceived to be encouraging such behaviour would face consequences.

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The term ‘love jihad’ is used by right-wing groups to allege a conspiracy by Muslim men to lure Hindu women into relationships and marriage to convert them to Islam.

The voice note also referred to the recent case of a 13-year-old girl in Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar district who was allegedly abducted, trafficked and sexually assaulted, while warning political leaders against shielding any of the accused. The claims regarding the threat have not been independently verified

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