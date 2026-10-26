Aamir Khan was first target, Tiger Shroff targeted after shooters allegedly found Khan hard to reach

The alleged shooters in the October 18 firing incident targeting actor Tiger Shroff were initially instructed to target Bollywood actor Aamir Khan but switched targets after finding him difficult to approach, The Indian Express reported, quoting police sources.

According to the report, the alleged shooters stayed in Mumbai for nearly a month and conducted reconnaissance near Khan’s residence at least three times. However, they reportedly found that the actor was frequently away shooting for films or remained inside his house for days, prompting them to shift their focus to Shroff.

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Shroff was allegedly considered a more accessible target because he regularly visited a park in Mumbai’s Juhu area to play football on Sundays. The firing took place at the location on October 18.

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Police sources told The Indian Express that the alleged plan to target Khan was “in line with” threats he had received in July, reportedly from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

The alleged change of target has emerged as the Mumbai Police investigate the firing at Shroff’s car, which left the actor relatively unhurt but injured his driver and a bystander.

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Shooters allegedly received real-time updates from handlers

In a separate development, police sources told news agency PTI that the three alleged shooters were receiving real-time updates about the investigation through news coverage and encrypted Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) messaging applications.

According to Mumbai Crime Branch sources, the information allegedly helped the suspects alter their escape plans as the police investigation progressed.

At one point, when television channels aired visuals of the attack, one of the suspects allegedly received an urgent message: “Tumhare chehre aa gaye hain, nikal jao waha se” (Your faces are out, get out of there), police sources told PTI.

The three accused — Phool Singh (18), Rehan Rahisuddin Ansari (18) and Rithik Mahto (22) — were apprehended by the Kota Police in Rajasthan on October 19 while travelling on a train. They were subsequently remanded to police custody until October 31.

Digital evidence reportedly showed that Rehan was in regular contact with others through internet-based applications, including Signal or Zangi, which can be registered without a mobile number, Crime Branch sources said.

Shooters allegedly changed modes of transport during escape

According to police sources quoted by PTI, the alleged handlers relayed media reports about the recovery of the motorcycle used in the attack in Andheri and the suspects’ subsequent train journey.

The information allegedly prompted the three men to repeatedly change their mode of transport. They travelled by motorcycle, train and cab before planning to board a bus from Surat.

However, a delay at the Surat bus terminal reportedly led them to board another train, where the Kota Police apprehended them following an alert from the Mumbai Police.

The shooting took place in Mumbai’s Juhu area on the evening of October 18. At least two men allegedly fired multiple rounds at Shroff’s car before fleeing on a motorcycle. The Mumbai Police said five to six rounds were fired.

The motorcycle allegedly used in the attack was later found abandoned in Andheri.

Two firearms recovered in Surat, 11 held

The investigation also led to the recovery of two firearms and 10 live cartridges from Surat, officials told PTI.

The weapons were allegedly used in the shooting and were sent for forensic examination and ballistic testing to determine whether they matched the empty shell casings recovered from the crime scene.

Separately, a 22-year-old man, Pranjal Thakran, was apprehended in Indore during a joint operation by the Mumbai Crime Branch and local police, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotia told PTI.

Thakran, a native of Sonipat in Haryana, had travelled to Indore five days earlier for the treatment of his paralysed brother.

Police suspected that he had provided logistical, financial or operational assistance to the alleged shooters and key conspirators.

His apprehension took the total number of people held in connection with the case to 11, with arrests reported across Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana.

Gangster Anil Pandit named as wanted accused

Mumbai Police have named gangster Anil Pandit as a wanted accused in the case. Pandit, an alleged associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang who is believed to be operating from the United States, claimed responsibility for the October 18 firing in a social media post, PTI reported.