AAP announces statewide agitation in Gujarat over sentencing of MLA Chaitar Vasava

Launching a statewide campaign against the BJP in Gujarat, AAP on Wednesday announced a three-phase agitation in support of Dediapada MLA and tribal leader Chaitar Vasava, who has been sentenced to seven years of imprisonment in a case.

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Announcing the programme, AAP’s Gujarat Prabhari Gopal Rai said support marches would be held across all districts on June 26 and all Assembly constituencies on June 28.

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Addressing a press conference Rai said, “The ED Party was systematically crushing every opposition voice and carrying out ruthless repression in an attempt to completely dismantle Indian democracy. A new chapter of this campaign unfolded in Gujarat on Tuesday.”

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“AAP MLA Chaitar Vasava from Dediapada had been sentenced to seven years in a false case,” he said.

“During the Patidar movement, when Hardik Patel was leading the agitation, the ED Party government and the police had filed several cases against him, including sedition. However, after Hardik Patel joined the ED Party and became an MLA, the sedition case against him was withdrawn on Tuesday,” he said.

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On the other hand, Gopal Rai said, Chaitar Vasava refused to surrender before the ED Party and was therefore sentenced to seven years in an assault case, and said, “The extent of cruelty was such that Vasava’s wife, the mother of a 17-day-old infant, was forced to go to jail along with the child. This crossed all limits of humanity and compassion.”