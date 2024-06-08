 AAP demands Supreme Court-monitored SIT probe into NEET ‘irregularities’ : The Tribune India

  • India
  AAP demands Supreme Court-monitored SIT probe into NEET 'irregularities'

AAP demands Supreme Court-monitored SIT probe into NEET ‘irregularities’

AAP demands Supreme Court-monitored SIT probe into NEET ‘irregularities’

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

New Delhi, June 8

The AAP on Saturday demanded a Supreme Court-monitored SIT probe into the alleged irregularities in NEET-UG, saying it is a serious matter concerning the future of the country’s youths.

During a press conference, AAP leader Jasmine Shah slammed the BJP, saying most of the allegations that point to a “big scam” in the exam have come from states ruled by the saffron party.

He said the first reports of paper leaks came from Bihar and Gujarat. Then it was found that out of the 67 toppers, six were from one centre in Haryana’s Jhajjar.

The results for the medical entrance exam the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) were announced by the National Testing Agency on Tuesday.

“The National Testing Agency is silent over questions on the paper leak and its scope, which could be extensive. Again, grace marks given to some students is also inexplicable and there is no transparency in it,” Shah charged.

AAP resolutely stands with the country’s youth in this matter as it concerns the future of lakhs of students, he said.

“We demand a Supreme Court-monitored SIT probe into all the irregularities so that the truth comes out,” he said.

The National Testing Agency announced on Saturday that the Union education ministry has set up a four-member panel to review the grace marks awarded to more than 1,500 candidates in the exam.

The move comes amid allegations of inflation of marks leading to 67 candidates sharing the first rank in the exam.

Shah further said the BJP asserted that it would make India a “Vishwaguru” but is unable to properly conduct an entrance exam.

He also alleged that paper leaks in BJP-ruled states such as Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh are a common occurrence.

In Gujarat, 11 competitive exam papers leaked in the last 11 years while papers for recruitment exams of police constables and teachers were leaked in Uttar Pradesh, forcing lakhs of youths into an uncertain future, he alleged.

