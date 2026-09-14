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Home / India / AAP, Goa Forward Party join hands for 2027 elections

AAP, Goa Forward Party join hands for 2027 elections

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:09 AM Sep 14, 2026 IST
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AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal along with other leaders in Goa. PTI
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The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Goa Forward Party (GFP) on Sunday announced a pre-poll alliance for the 2027 Goa Assembly elections, seeking to emerge as a political alternative to both the BJP and Congress in the coastal state.

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and GFP chief Vijai Sardesai announced the formation of the “Goa First” alliance, pitching it as a non-BJP, non-Congress front. The alliance comes months ahead of the 40-member Assembly election, expected in early 2027.

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Kejriwal said the alliance was aimed at providing Goans with a credible alternative and expressed confidence that the new front could form the next government. The two parties have also indicated that the alliance remains open to other like-minded political forces.

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The move is significant as it effectively sidelines the Congress from the emerging anti-BJP alliance in Goa.

The GFP had earlier been engaged in discussions with the Congress for a possible electoral understanding, while AAP had also maintained that it was open to a broader Opposition alliance. However, talks between the Congress and the GFP stalled amid differences over the Congress’ record on defections.

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The new alliance also seeks to consolidate the votes of parties outside the BJP-Congress binary. Kejriwal and Sardesai have projected “Goa First” as a third political option, arguing that voters looking for an alternative to both major parties should have a viable choice.

The BJP currently dominates Goa’s political landscape. In the 2022 Assembly elections, it won 20 of the 40 seats and subsequently strengthened its position after several Congress MLAs switched sides. The Congress, which had won 11 seats in 2022, has since been reduced to a much smaller legislative presence.

AAP, meanwhile, won two seats in the 2022 election, securing 6.77 per cent of the vote. The GFP won 1.78 per cent, with Sardesai emerging as its lone MLA. The alliance will therefore seek to combine AAP’s organisational presence and vote base with the GFP’s regional political identity and Sardesai’s influence in Goa.

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