AAP govt mired in corruption, failing to clear DA dues of Punjab employees: BJP

The BJP on Thursday accused the AAP government in Punjab of failing to fulfil its promise of clearing Dearness Allowance (DA) dues of state government employees.

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Addressing a press conference here, BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari said more than 3 lakh state government employees were protesting as their DA dues had not been cleared.

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He also raised the issue of vacant teaching posts, including in colleges and higher education institutions. He alleged that the AAP-led government in Punjab was involved in corruption, resulting in a decline in the state’s per capita income.

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Bhandari sought to know from the Punjab government and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal when the DA dues, which he put at more than Rs 20,000 crore, would be cleared.

He demanded that Kejriwal and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann release the pending DA within 24 hours and fix accountability.

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"Everyone knows Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal of the Aam Aadmi Party. One is the Chief Minister of Punjab and the other is the 'Super CM' of Punjab. Both are looting Punjab. Today more than 3 lakh government employees in Punjab are holding sit-ins and protests at different places because their DA has not yet been cleared by the corrupt Aam Aadmi Party government of Punjab," he added.

The BJP national spokesperson said just as the AAP had allegedly looted Delhi, it was now looting Punjab. He said 31,370 government teaching posts were vacant in Punjab, along with 2,424 college and university posts and 2,952 government posts in higher education.

"Today every person in Punjab has been burdened with Rs 1,23,000 debt by AAP’s corrupt government and Super CM Arvind Kejriwal. Punjab’s situation is extremely serious and now people are coming to the streets to expose it," he added.