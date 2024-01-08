AAP leaders file nomination for Rajya Sabha elections

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 8

Jailed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh has filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections along with senior leader ND Gupta and former Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal on Monday.

With agency inputs, AAP MP Sanjay Singh arrived in a police van to file his nomination for the upper house of the Parliament.

Singh’s father Dinesh Singh expressed his gratitude to the party leaders for nominating his son for a second term in the house.

“He has received another chance, thanks to the cooperation among the AAP workers. I would also like to thank CM Arvind Kejriwal for his support”, Dinesh Singh said.

AAP leader’s wife Anita Singh also thanked CM Kejriwal for nominating her husband.

“It is a matter of happiness; he is coming from jail to file his nomination. I would like to thank CM Arvind Kejriwal for his support.” she said.

While, Maliwal became the first woman candidate to represent the party in the Parliament, she was the DCW chairperson from 2015-2023.

“I have just filed the nomination for Rajya Sabha and I’m very emotional. I want to thank Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh for sending a common woman like me to the Rajya Sabha,” Maliwal said.

