AAP MP Kang gives adjournment notice in Lok Sabha over drone drug smuggling in Punjab

AAP MP Kang gives adjournment notice in Lok Sabha over drone drug smuggling in Punjab

In his notice, he highlighted the Punjab government's efforts to combat the drug menace, including an ongoing anti-drug drive
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:43 AM Mar 11, 2025 IST
AAP MP Malwinder Singh Kang. File photo
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Malwinder Singh Kang on Tuesday gave a notice for adjournment of Lok Sabha proceedings to discuss the issue of rising drug cases in Punjab on account of illegal delivery via drones along the International Border with Pakistan.

Kang demanded a discussion on what measures the Centre has taken to counter the illegal delivery of drugs across the border. In his notice, he highlighted the Punjab government's efforts to combat the drug menace, including an ongoing anti-drug drive.

He also pointed out that Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had previously written to Home Minister Amit Shah, urging the Centre to take steps to prevent the use of drones for smuggling drugs into the state.

