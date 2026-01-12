DT
Home / India / AAP MP Raghav Chadha turns Blinkit delivery agent for a day, calls for better working conditions

The AAP leader has been a vocal critic of the 10-minute delivery promises made by quick commerce platforms, arguing that such deadlines push workers to take risks on the road to meet unrealistic targets

PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:37 PM Jan 12, 2026 IST
AAP leader Raghav Chadha said he wanted to step away from policy debates and see life at the grassroots. Photo: X/@raghav_chadha
Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha on Monday shared a video of himself dressed as a Blinkit delivery agent and delivering orders, drawing attention to the daily grind of gig workers and renewing his call for better working conditions in India’s fast-growing quick commerce sector.

Chadha posted a video on X with a caption: “Away from boardrooms, at the grassroots. I lived their day”.

The AAP leader said he wanted to step away from policy debates and see life at the grassroots.

In the video, the Punjab Rajya Sabha MP is seen wearing Blinkit’s yellow uniform and a helmet, riding pillion on a delivery partner’s motorcycle as they complete multiple orders across the city.

The footage follows the pair through what appears to be a regular work shift, offering a glimpse into the pace and pressure of last-mile deliveries.

Chadha has been a vocal critic of 10-minute delivery promises made by quick commerce platforms. He has argued that such deadlines push workers to take risks on the road to meet unrealistic targets.

Earlier, while raising the issue during Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha, he urged the House to look beyond convenience and consider the human cost of ultra-fast deliveries.

“I want to tell you that these people are not robots. They are also someone’s father, husband, brother, or son. The House should think about them. And the cruelty of this 10-minute delivery should end,” he had said earlier.

Through his latest post, Chadha sought to underline that debate with lived experience, placing the spotlight firmly on delivery workers and their safety.

