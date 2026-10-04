DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / AAP spokesperson, former UP MLA switch to Congress

AAP spokesperson, former UP MLA switch to Congress

Maurya’s party joins INDIA bloc

article_Author
Shekhar Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:13 AM Oct 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Congress MPs Syed Naseer Hussain, Rajeev Shukla and Pawan Khera with newly joined former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Priyanka Kakkar, former Uttar Pradesh MLA Shyam Sundar Sharma, and journalist Rajat Rakesh Tandon during an event, at AICC, in New Delhi. TRIBUNE PHOTO: MUKESH AGGARWAL
Advertisement

Former AAP national spokesperson and Supreme Court advocate Priyanka Kakkar, as well as former UP MLA Shyam Sundar Sharma and journalist Rajat Rakesh Tandon joined the Congress on Saturday.

Kakkar said she was joining the Congress because she wanted to see the Delhi of her childhood restored as a “green, progressive and safe” city.

Advertisement

Former Uttar Pradesh Minister Swami Prasad Maurya also met LoP Rahul Gandhi at 10 Janpath in Delhi on Saturday, and announced that his Apni Janta Party would contest the next elections as part of the INDIA bloc. The meeting was attended by Congress leaders Rajiv Shukla, Pawan Khera and Rajendra Pal Gautam.

Advertisement

The developments came as the Congress continues its outreach to Opposition leaders.

Maurya said the question of seat-sharing and the number of constituencies that his party would contest would be discussed at a later stage. He said the decision to join the alliance was based on a common position on issues concerning SCs, STs, OBCs and minorities. The move assumes significance in UP, where Maurya remains a known political figure.

Advertisement

In UP, former Municipal Chairman Haji Rehan Khan and a large number of leaders and their supporters joined the Congress in the presence of UP Congress in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts