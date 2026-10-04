AAP spokesperson, former UP MLA switch to Congress

Former AAP national spokesperson and Supreme Court advocate Priyanka Kakkar, as well as former UP MLA Shyam Sundar Sharma and journalist Rajat Rakesh Tandon joined the Congress on Saturday.

Kakkar said she was joining the Congress because she wanted to see the Delhi of her childhood restored as a “green, progressive and safe” city.

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Former Uttar Pradesh Minister Swami Prasad Maurya also met LoP Rahul Gandhi at 10 Janpath in Delhi on Saturday, and announced that his Apni Janta Party would contest the next elections as part of the INDIA bloc. The meeting was attended by Congress leaders Rajiv Shukla, Pawan Khera and Rajendra Pal Gautam.

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The developments came as the Congress continues its outreach to Opposition leaders.

Maurya said the question of seat-sharing and the number of constituencies that his party would contest would be discussed at a later stage. He said the decision to join the alliance was based on a common position on issues concerning SCs, STs, OBCs and minorities. The move assumes significance in UP, where Maurya remains a known political figure.

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In UP, former Municipal Chairman Haji Rehan Khan and a large number of leaders and their supporters joined the Congress in the presence of UP Congress in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam.