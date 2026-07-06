DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / AAP targets BJP over video showing ‘man dressed as Hanuman’ dancing ahead of Nitin Nabin’s cavalcade

AAP targets BJP over video showing ‘man dressed as Hanuman’ dancing ahead of Nitin Nabin’s cavalcade

Sharing the video on X, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal alleged that the BJP had caused unprecedented harm to Hinduism

article_Author
Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:42 PM Jul 06, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal. Image credit/PTI
Advertisement

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday targeted the BJP over a video allegedly showing a person dressed as Lord Hanuman dancing in front of BJP national president Nitin Nabin’s cavalcade in Lucknow, accusing the party of insulting Hindu religious sentiments.

Advertisement

Sharing the video on X, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal alleged that the BJP had caused unprecedented harm to Hinduism.

Advertisement

“The kind of damage and disrespect you have shown towards Hinduism has perhaps not been seen even in 5,000 years of India’s history, not even by foreign invaders. You have looted Hindus like no one else has. You are a stain on Hinduism,” Kejriwal wrote.

Advertisement

Referring to the video, he added, “What are you doing? Aren’t you ashamed? Apologise to the entire Hindu community.”

In another post, Kejriwal contrasted what he described as two ideologies.

Advertisement

“Our ideology is that we are devotees of Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman. We worship them, bow before them and seek their blessings. Their ideology is that they do not treat Ram and Hanuman as deities. For them, Ram and Hanuman are merely a means to gain power and money. They have no hesitation in disrespecting God,” he said.

Delhi AAP chief Saurabh Bharadwaj also demanded an apology from Nabin and the BJP.

“My religious sentiments, like those of millions of Hindus, have been hurt. This is a direct insult to my religion and to Lord Hanuman. I request Nitin Nabin to apologise and seek forgiveness at a Hanuman temple. I also urge the BJP to apologise as a party,” Bharadwaj posted on X.

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Atishi questioned Chief Minister Rekha Gupta over her silence on the issue. In separate posts, she alleged that the BJP president considered himself “greater than Lord Hanuman” by making the deity perform with a BJP flag before his convoy.

In another post directed at Delhi minister Parvesh Sahib Singh, she said Lord Hanuman is revered by millions of Hindus and accused the BJP of disrespecting the deity by using the image for political purposes.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh also criticised the BJP, alleging that it was reducing Hinduism to partisan politics.

“What kind of joke is this? BJP leaders are making Lord Hanuman dance in their procession while carrying the BJP flag. If this continues, BJP will replace Hinduism with ‘BJP Dharma’, declare its leaders as gods and ask people to worship them,” Singh said in a post on X.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts