New Delhi, June 27
The AAP will boycott President Droupadi Murmu's address to the joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha on Thursday to protest against the arrest of its convener Arvind Kejriwal.
AAP general secretary (organisation) and Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak slammed the BJP over the arrest of Kejriwal and said they would boycott the address.
Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal was on Wednesday arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the alleged excise policy scam being probed by it.
President Murmu will address the joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, where she is expected to unveil the priorities of the newly elected government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Murmu's address to the joint sitting of Parliament will also be the first after the constitution of the 18th Lok Sabha.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
#Arvind Kejriwal #BJP #Droupadi Murmu #Lok Sabha #Rajya Sabha
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Emergency biggest, darkest chapter of direct attack on Constitution: President's maiden address of NDA 3.0
VP Dhankhar doubles down on Emergency issue, says country de...
Looking forward to the results of India's inquiry into Pannun case: US
In November last year, US federal prosecutors charged Indian...
Taliban are not terrorists, time that Russia recognises them : Zamir Kabulov
Says they are not fighting with the Ukrainian regime but wit...
Increase in anti-conversion laws, hate speech for minorities in India concerning: Antony Blinken
His remarks come at the release of the annual State Departme...
AAP to boycott President’s address to Parliament to protest against Kejriwal’s arrest
AAP general secretary (organisation) and Rajya Sabha MP Sand...