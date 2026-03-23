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Home / India / AAP’s Chadha pitches for rollover of unused mobile data

AAP’s Chadha pitches for rollover of unused mobile data

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Tribune News Service
new delhi, Updated At : 11:52 PM Mar 23, 2026 IST
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AAP MP Raghav Chadha during the second part of the Budget session of Parliament in New Delhi on Monday. Photo: PTI
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Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha on Monday pitched for rollover or transfer of unused mobile data among family and friends so that people get to consume every penny they pay for. He rued that big telecom giants fleece the consumers by denying them the mobile data after the expiry of the timeline decided by the companies.
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“After midnight, unused mobile data of users, whatever is left, is forfeited by telecom companies. This is not carried forward to the next day. A customer is charged for full data, but at the end of the day, his unused data is taken back by the company,” he said in the Rajya Sabha, raising alarm over the “unethical” practice.

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Drawing parallels with other consumer services like petrol, diesel and electricity, the AAP leader said the users pay for whatever they use, but in the mobile data domain, they were subjected to “deceit” and unequal treatment.

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“There is no facility for rollover or carrying forward of mobile data. Why should data that we have paid for be forfeited?” he asked.

In a series of posts on X, the parliamentarian said, “Telecom companies offer recharge plans with ‘daily data limits’ like 1.5 GB, 2 GB or 3 GB per day, resetting every 24 hours. Any unused data expires at midnight, despite being fully paid for. 𝐘𝐨𝐮 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝟐𝐆𝐁. 𝐘𝐨𝐮 𝐮𝐬𝐞 𝟏.𝟓𝐆𝐁. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝟎.𝟓𝐆𝐁 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐬 𝐝𝐚𝐲 𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬. No refund. No rollover. Just gone. This is not an accident. This is policy. Use it unnecessarily or lose it by midnight. That’s how mobile data works today.”

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He suggested that all telecom operators should provide rollover of unused data. “What remains unused at the end of the day, should be added to the next day’s daily data limit, not erased the moment validity ends,” he added.

Chadha also argued that the unused data should be treated as the consumer’s digital property. He said as we build digital India, access couldn’t depend on data that disappears.

Further explaining his argument with an analogy, he noted, “For example, when you fill your car tank with 20 litres of petrol and use 15 litre in a month, leaving 5 litre unused, the petrol pump owner does not ask you to return the unused petrol because validity has ended. If you’ve paid for 20 litres, you can use the entire capacity. The same way data rollover should be allowed.”

He added that similar policies were in place in countries across the globe, including the US, Australia, Netherlands and many other European countries.

The Rajya Sabha MP had earlier raised the issue of the 28-day “monthly” recharge plans, calling it a “scam”.

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