Abandoned jail to transform into vibrant marketplace for SHG didis in Tripura

An abandoned sub-divisional jail building at Dharmanagar in North Tripura will be transformed into a vibrant hub of entrepreneurship, culture and community eatery by the Rural Livelihood Mission, working for women's empowerment, officials said on Monday.

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With a project cost of Rs 1.01 crore, the place will house a cosy coffee house, a restaurant serving delicious food, exclusive products made by women SHG members and handcrafted and locally produced items.

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"We have proposed to use the abandoned subdivision jail at Dharmanagar by setting up a marketplace, and the TRLM authority accepted our proposal. Renovation work has already begun, and the facilities are expected to open before Durga Puja," District Magistrate, North Tripura, Chandni Chandran told PTI.

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"It is good to utilise the old sub-divisional jail which has remained idle since May 2022 for livelihood purposes, especially for women-run Self Help Groups. The SHGs of the entire North Tripura district will be able to display and sell their products under one roof facility," Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Dharmanagar, Debjani Chowdhury said.

The subdivisional jail at Dharmagar, which had limited facilities, was shifted to the outskirts of the town with modern services to ensure reasonable comfort for the jail inmates and also security, leaving the old structure abandoned.

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"The TRLM has sanctioned a project for North Tripura to establish an Integrated Marketing Centre, 'Juri haat,' transforming the old jail premises into a vibrant hub of entrepreneurship, culture, and community eatery," said a senior TRLM official.

According to him, a Cluster Level Federation (CLF) will be formed to run the integrated marketplace where SHG members of eight blocks will get opportunities to showcase and sell their products.

"With over 90 per cent of the renovation work already completed, the countdown has begun! We are hopeful of inaugurating Juri Haat soon and opening its doors to visitors, shoppers, and food lovers alike," he said.