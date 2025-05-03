DT
PT
Abdication of duty in Manipur, says Rahul Gandhi

Abdication of duty in Manipur, says Rahul Gandhi

'Manipur's wounds deepen with each day of neglect'
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:20 PM May 03, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Security personnel stand guard amid protests and blockades by Kuki tribe on day one of their Manipur Free Movement, in Kangpokpi district on March 8, 2025. PTI file Photo) (PTI03_08_2025_000269B) *** Local Caption ***
On the second anniversary of the commencement of Manipur violence that claimed several lives in 2023, Rahul Gandhi said what was happening in the northeastern state was an abdication of constitutional duties by the government.

"Two years after violence shattered Manipur’s social fabric, normalcy is still out of reach. The Modi government has failed — in brokering peace, imposing President’s Rule on time, and keeping the state united.

"Hundreds have died, thousands remain in relief camps, and yet the Prime Minister has not visited Manipur.

"This shocking inaction is an abdication of constitutional duties. Manipur's wounds deepen with each day of neglect," Rahul said on X.

