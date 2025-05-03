Abdication of duty in Manipur, says Rahul Gandhi

On the second anniversary of the commencement of Manipur violence that claimed several lives in 2023, Rahul Gandhi said what was happening in the northeastern state was an abdication of constitutional duties by the government.

"Two years after violence shattered Manipur’s social fabric, normalcy is still out of reach. The Modi government has failed — in brokering peace, imposing President’s Rule on time, and keeping the state united.

"Hundreds have died, thousands remain in relief camps, and yet the Prime Minister has not visited Manipur.

"This shocking inaction is an abdication of constitutional duties. Manipur's wounds deepen with each day of neglect," Rahul said on X.

