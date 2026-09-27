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Home / India / Abhijeet Dipke claims Assam Police detained CJP leader Ashutosh Ranka, supporters

Abhijeet Dipke claims Assam Police detained CJP leader Ashutosh Ranka, supporters

Dipke claimed that the outfit's leaders were prevented from holding a meeting

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PTI
Updated At : 02:07 PM Sep 27, 2026 IST
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Cockroach Janata Party founder Abhijeet Dipke (File photo); and (right) outfit's co-convener Ashutosh Ranka (Image/X)
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Cockroach Janata Party founder Abhijeet Dipke on Sunday claimed that the outfit's co-convener Ashutosh Ranka and several of his supporters have been detained by police here and taken to an unknown location ahead of a "small volunteers' meet-up".

Ranka, who reached Guwahati a day ago, was scheduled to meet some CJP supporters during the day. .

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"Assam Police has detained Ashutosh Ranka and a CJP team, and is taking them to an unknown location. Ashu and co. were going to have a small volunteers meet up in Assam," the CJP founder said.

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A video was shared on Ranka's X account, showing him sitting in a moving vehicle with police and purportedly heard saying that CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has detained him and CJP volunteers as he was "afraid" of the people of Assam as the outfit wants to "expose" the reality of schools here.

Talking to reporters while being whisked away by police, Ranka said the action shows that CM Sarma was "afraid of being exposed".

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"He is scared that if we show the schools here, the country will know the reality. He is afraid that people will know how their rights were being snatched in Kaziranga for the benefit of the corporates. But we are not afraid of him. We know that he won the Assembly election by redrawing boundaries of constituencies," Ranka added.

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