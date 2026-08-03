Abhijeet Dipke counters RTI activist over US education row, says check my scholarship letter

Responding to questions raised after an RTI activist sought an investigation into his family's finances, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke has said his higher education in the US was financed through a scholarship from Boston University and an education loan.

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Speaking to senior journalist Barkha Dutt, Dipke dismissed suggestions that his studies abroad were funded through unexplained family wealth.

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"My education was funded by a scholarship provided by Boston University. And I had taken some education loan which I have to pay back now," Dipke said, while displaying what he said was his scholarship letter.

EXCLUSIVE- Where @abhijeet_dipke releases his scholarship letter from Boston University to @themojostory to slam the whisper campaign around how his family funded his Boston Education & also addresses how @Cockroachisback protest was funded at Jantar Mantar & will fund itself… pic.twitter.com/7PSdp6z7IY — barkha dutt (@BDUTT) August 2, 2026

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His remarks came a day after Surat-based RTI activist Amit Tiwari sought a formal inquiry into the financial assets of Dipke's father, Bhagwanrao Dipke, questioning whether the salary of a Junior Engineer (JE) could have financed his children's education in the United States.

According to ANI, Tiwari has also approached the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) over the legal status of the CJP and the tax implications of a Rs 1 crore fund pledged by Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal.

Speaking to ANI, Tiwari said he had filed complaints with three different authorities.

"I have filed a complaint at three different locations. I have complained against CJP at ECI. Regarding the Rs 1 crore fund by Kapil Sibal, I have complained to CBIC that 18 per cent GST be levied on it," he said.

Tiwari further said he had urged the Maharashtra government to investigate the finances of Bhagwanrao Dipke, who he claimed served as a Junior Engineer with the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC).

"We have complained to the Maharashtra Government that Bhagwanrao Dipke was a Junior Engineer at MIDC. If he received a salary of Rs 60,000-65,000, how was he able to afford the education of his children in the US?" he said.

He added that authorities should take strict action if the inquiry establishes a case of disproportionate assets.

Tiwari also questioned the CJP's legal status, alleging that the organisation was functioning like a political party while accepting donations without being registered.

"As far as the complaint against CJP is concerned, if they are acting like a political party, if they take in donations but are non-registered, they will have to register under Section 29A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951. We have demanded that action be taken against them as they are non-registered but are accepting a fund of Rs 1 crore," he told ANI.

The RTI activist further criticised the CJP's protests, alleging that the movement, which initially focused on the NEET paper leak issue, later included objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother.

"We respect our elders. It was fine until you were carrying out the CJP movement and protesting over NEET. But in the middle of the agitation, you started abusing PM Modi and his late mother. You also spoke foul on his ties to foreign leaders. We have complained against all of this. It is all wrong," Tiwari said.

There has been no official response from the Maharashtra government, the ECI or the CBIC to Tiwari's complaints so far. The allegations made by the RTI activist have not been independently verified, and no findings have been announced by any investigating authority. Dipke, for his part, has maintained that his education was financed through legitimate means, including a scholarship and an education loan.