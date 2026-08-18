Abhijeet Dipke gets offer to join BJP-led NDA faction

Union Minister and Republican Party of India (A) chief Ramdas Athawale has invited Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke to join his party, which is part of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre.

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Athawale said Dipke, whom he described as a young Ambedkarite activist, could contribute to strengthening society as well as the RPI(A).

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“I think Abhijeet Dipke is an Ambedkarite. He is active and young. He should consider joining Republic Party of India (A),” Athawale said, reports PTI.

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Dipke has ruled out electoral politics

Dipke has repeatedly said that the CJP has no immediate plans to enter electoral politics.

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Speaking to ANI earlier this month, Dipke questioned the credibility of political institutions and said forming another political party would not address the concerns of young Indians.

“We have no such intention. We are seeing how political parties are being split using the ED and CBI. Votes are being deleted in elections,” he said.

“At this point, when people have lost faith in politics, what will we do by forming a political party?” Dipke added, arguing that the country needs a broader public movement instead.

#WATCH | Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra | On being asked if he will enter politics and the future of CJP, Founder Abhijeet Dipke says, "We have no such intention. We are seeing how political parties are being split using the ED and CBI. Votes are being deleted in… pic.twitter.com/docgk3S3fV — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2026

The CJP has since positioned itself as a pressure group rather than an electoral outfit, with its current focus, including campaigns around government schools and youth-related issues.

Dipke has launched a new campaign titled "School Thik Karo" (fix the schools) aimed at addressing issues in state-run schools.

On Sunday, Dipke called for the immediate suspension of a government school principal in Maharashtra over allegations of alcoholism. Simultaneously, CJP members in Rajasthan initiated an inspection drive of public schools as part of the same campaign. The initiative highlights CJP's commitment to improving the quality of education and accountability in government-managed educational institutions across different states.