Abhijit Dipke: SIR aimed at targeting those who oppose BJP

Founder of the Cockroach Janata Party Abhijit Dipke on Thursday alleged that voter deletions under the SIR were aimed at disenfranchising those opposed to the BJP and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the EC of “undermining” democracy.

Speaking at the “People’s Tribunal” organised by various civil society groups in Bengaluru, which was attended by YouTuber Dhruv Rathee and actor-activist Prakash Raj, Dipke said people whose names had allegedly been deleted from electoral rolls were present at the event to demonstrate that they were alive.

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“Modi became Prime Minister by deleting and stealing votes,” he charged, saying “People who were declared dead are standing here alive. So the death that has taken place is not the death of these people. It is the death of the democracy of this country.”

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Dipke alleged that Election Commission officials, including CEC Gyanesh Kumar, had deleted the votes of people at the alleged direction of Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. He charged that the RSS ideology did not believe in an inclusive India or the philosophies of BR Ambedkar and Periyar, and instead invoked Nathuram Godse.