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Home / India / Abhishek Banerjee alleges attack on residence by 'BJP goons'; Bengal minister mocks claim

Abhishek Banerjee alleges attack on residence by 'BJP goons'; Bengal minister mocks claim

Banerjee claims attack took place at 2 am under the watch of Kolkata Police; Dilip Ghosh calls allegations an attempt to 'mislead people'

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ANI
Kolkata, Updated At : 09:53 AM Nov 07, 2026 IST
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TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee speaks to media at his residence in Kolkata, West Bengal. PTI file
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All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday alleged that his residence was attacked by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers late Friday night.

In a post on X, Banerjee alleged that the attack took place at 2 am under the watch of the Kolkata Police and criticised the Calcutta High Court and the Supreme Court over their alleged inaction.

“After I released the recce video this morning, my house was attacked just now, at 2 AM by BJP goons, right under the watch of the Kolkata police,” he said.

“Thank you, Calcutta High Court and the Supreme Court of India, for remaining mute spectators while all this unfolds. I will upload the videos shortly,” he added.

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Meanwhile, West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh mocked Banerjee's claims, questioning who had the time to kill the TMC leader.

Speaking to reporters, Ghosh termed the allegations an attempt to “mislead people”.

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“This is the first time we've seen a politician's birthday being celebrated on the footpath. If someone creates a disturbance, there is bound to be a backlash. Besides, who has the time to kill Abhishek Banerjee? There is nothing left for them to say or do, so they are attempting to mislead people by bringing up this issue,” he said.

Earlier on Friday, Banerjee had alleged that a few unidentified individuals had been conducting surveillance of his office and residence for the past two days. He added that they claimed to be police personnel when confronted.

“For the past two days, a few unidentified individuals have been conducting reconnaissance of my office and residence. The registration number of their motorcycle is mentioned below. When confronted, they claimed to be police personnel,” he said.

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He questioned why the Kolkata Police were allegedly snooping around the residence of an elected MP.

“Why is the State Police allegedly spying on and snooping around the office and residence of an elected Member of Parliament? Who authorised this surveillance and for what purpose?”

Demanding an immediate and comprehensive investigation into what he described as a “suspected conspiracy”, the senior TMC leader urged constitutional authorities to identify those behind the alleged operation and establish their motives.

“I am immediately drawing the attention of the Hon'ble Speaker of the Lok Sabha @ombirlakota, @kolkata_police, @HMOIndia @WBPolice to this extremely serious matter. I demand an immediate and thorough inquiry to establish the identity of these individuals, who sent them and to uncover the nefarious motive behind this suspected conspiracy,” Banerjee said.

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