Home / India / Abhishek Banerjee to represent TMC in all-party delegation on Op Sindoor

Abhishek Banerjee to represent TMC in all-party delegation on Op Sindoor

Rijiju called Mamata to 'pacify' her and seek suggestions for a representative to the multi-party delegations from her party, a source claimed
article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:16 PM May 20, 2025 IST
Trinamool Congress national general secretary and Lok Sabha MP Abhishek Banerjee. PTI file
Trinamool Congress national general secretary and Lok Sabha MP Abhishek Banerjee will represent the party in the all-party delegations that would visit different countries to convey India's stand post Operation Sindoor, sources said on Tuesday.

The decision came after Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju called Trinamool supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, a source said.

The source claimed Rijiju called Mamata Banerjee to “pacify” her and seek her suggestions for a representative to the multi-party delegations from her party.

Earlier, the Centre named Trinamool MP and former India cricketer Yusuf Pathan as a member of one of the seven diplomatic delegations that will travel to different foreign countries to put across India's stand on tackling terrorism against the backdrop of Operation Sindoor.

However, Yusuf later opted out.

On Monday, both Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee said the Centre should not decide who the party nominates for the all-party delegations.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

