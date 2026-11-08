Abhishek claims seventh attack bid; Mamata targets BJP

Addressing the media in Kolkata, Mamata alleged that BJP workers brought in from outside had created chaos in the neighbourhood during the early hours of Saturday, while police had allegedly failed to prevent the violence.

“Who gave them the right to attack someone’s residence at 3 am? Who authorised such an attack?” she asked, demanding accountability for the incident and alleging deliberate harassment of local residents.Intensifying her attack on the BJP, Mamata accused the party of undermining democratic rights while publicly claiming to champion democracy through its ‘Gonotantra Bachao’ rallies.

She alleged that residents were being prevented from carrying out their daily activities and celebrating religious festivals peacefully. Questioning the BJP’s claims of defending democracy, she said the party was speaking about democratic rights while allegedly creating an atmosphere of fear and intimidation on the ground.

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“How many bulldozers do you have? Bring them all. If you have the courage, come and run your bulldozers over my body. I am standing right here. Run your bulldozer over my chest if you dare,” Banerjee said.

Mamata also accused the BJP and sections of the administration of creating unnecessary obstacles for devotees attending the Kali Puja organised at her residence every year.

She alleged that the deployment of a large police contingent and the positioning of police vehicles had made access to the neighbourhood difficult. She further questioned the permission granted for another puja on the main road, claiming it was obstructing access to her residence.

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Clarifying the traditional arrangements, she said the Kali Puja at her residence had always been organised within the premises and never at its entrance.

“Why are they allowing such obstructions instead of maintaining law and order?” she asked, urging the police to ensure that devotees and ordinary residents could move freely.

Mamata also raised concerns over allegations that residents were facing difficulties in obtaining stamp papers and completing affidavits. She questioned the alleged role of certain police officials and claims that affidavits were being prepared inside police stations.

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Drawing a distinction between administrative responsibility and political partisanship, she said police officers must understand that serving a government does not mean abandoning neutrality.

“Nobody is above the law,” she asserted, warning officials that positions, promotions and administrative authority could not place anyone beyond public accountability. Mamata said she was prepared to approach the Supreme Court if necessary.